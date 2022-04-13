Contractor’s suicide: ‘No question of me resigning’

April 13, 2022

Minister Eshwarappa addresses media at BJP office in Shivamogga

Shivamogga/Bengaluru: Amid reports that he is set to resign over contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide and FIR registered against him for suicide-abetment, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has clarified today that he will not resign and this is a political conspiracy created to tarnish his image.

“There is no question of me resigning. This is a conspiracy against me. I would urge the Government to launch an impartial investigation to bring out the truth and also expose the people behind it,” he said, addressing a press conference in Shivamogga at 1.30 pm today.

When asked about the allegations of 40 percent commission, he said, “I am speaking with records in front of me. Should I release money without any documents? Where is the work order? Should I give money for bogus work? I am ready to resign if anyone gives me a single piece of record. All these are creations of my opponents,” he said.

High Command sends message

Meanwhile, reports from Bengaluru said that CM Bommai is likely to seek the resignation of Eshwarappa. Highly placed sources told Star of Mysore that the BJP High Command has asked the CM to decide on the Minister’s fate in two days to control the damage to the party.

Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted about the incident yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah summoned Union Minister from Karnataka Pralhad Joshi and asked him to discuss the issue with Karnataka BJP In-Charge Arun Singh and CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “BJP’s 40% Commission Government in Karnataka has claimed the life of their own Karyakarta. The victim’s pleas to PM went unanswered. PM & CM are complicit.”

Cong., AAP stage protests

Karnataka Youth Congress workers staged protests across the State today demanding the arrest of Eshwarappa. They were detained by Police when they headed for Eshwarappa’s residence. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers too staged a protest outside CM Bommai’s office.