Cop suspended for assaulting auto driver
June 1, 2023
  • Video of assault goes viral on social media
  • ADGP Alok Kumar takes immediate action

Mandya: Despite senior Police Officers remind Police personnel to behave politely with public and also hold workshops, incidents of a few Policemen harassing public and even go to the extent of assaulting them are taking place frequently.

One such incident of a Police Constable assaulting an auto driver and abusing him using foul language has taken place near Mandya Government Hospital yesterday morning, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

One Dadadi Gangawadi, who has recorded the incident on his mobile phone, has uploaded the video, on his twitter account and had tagged the video to CM Siddharamaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar, who saw the video, immediately took action and tweeted to Dadadi Gangawadi: “Such behaviour by the Constable is not tolerated. Action has been taken and he has been suspended with immediate effect pending Departmental enquiry.”

The ADGP has also instructed Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yathish to investigate. Following instruction from the ADGP, Mandya Traffic Constable Mahendra was suspended yesterday.

Incident: Yesterday at about 11.45 am, the auto driver lost control of the vehicle which touched the Constable lightly.

Though the auto driver immediately stopped the vehicle and apologised to the Constable, the furious Constable began assaulting the driver with his hands and also abused him using foul language.

Though the driver pleaded with the Constable not to hit him, the Constable did not stop and continued assaulting the driver during which a member of the public captured the incident on his mobile phone.

