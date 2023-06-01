Lokayukta raids reveal a wealth of details

June 1, 2023

MCC Superintending Engineer: Cash, land and assets worth Rs. 1,86,91,000; value of eight-acre land, one farmhouse yet to be determined.

MUDA Technical Assistant: Cash, gold, house sites, vehicles and properties worth Rs. 4,60,69,000; Final evaluation of assets still on.

MUDA Chief Accountant: Cash, gold, vehicles, house sites and properties worth Rs. 73,10,000; value of 3-floor house and another 4-floor house yet to be ascertained.

Senior Sub-Registrar, Nanjangud: Vehicles, cash in banks, gold and silver worth Rs. 1,11,81,694; value of seven house sites and two houses yet to be assessed.

Mysore/Mysuru: In a State-wide operation yesterday, the Lokayukta Police anti-corruption wing raided several Government officials and conducted searches at more than 53 locations across Karnataka in connection with 15 disproportionate assets cases registered with 11 Lokayukta Police Stations.

The Lokayukta Police conducted searches against a total of 15 Government officials including N. Mutha, Chief Accounts Officer, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA); J. Mahesh, Superintendent Engineer, DC-Development, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC); A. Nagesh, Technical Assistant with Assistant Executive Engineer’s grade, MUDA and M. Shivashankara Murthy, Senior Sub-Registrar, Nanjangud.

The quantum of unaccounted wealth amassed by these officials could go up as raids and the final accounting are still continuing, sources said. The value of the disproportionate assets of the officials will be calculated after the completion of search operations and after tallying the assets with their known sources of income, an official release said.

MCC Superintending Engineer

According to the information disseminated by the Lokayukta, during the raid on the house (at Kuvempunagar behind Pramathi School) and office (on Sayyaji Rao Road) of MCC Superintending Engineer J. Mahesh, the sleuths recovered 629 grams of gold worth Rs. 24.43 lakh, 7 kg silver worth Rs. 4.9 lakh, BMW car worth Rs. 17 lakh, Rs. 18 lakh worth Hyundai Creta SUV, a Suzuki scooter worth Rs. 83,000, Rs. 3.75 lakh in cash, scotch whiskey worth 1 lakh, a tiller worth Rs. 5 lakh and household articles worth Rs. 12 lakh.

Mahesh’s bungalow itself is worth Rs. 1 crore and he owns eight-acre land in Survey Number 35/8 at Kadajetti village in Nanjangud taluk and one farmhouse (value yet to be determined). The total assets including movable and immovable might amount to crores of rupees after the final tally, said the Lokayukta Police.

MUDA Technical Assistant

The raids on MUDA Technical Assistant A. Nagesh’s house and office (on JLB Road) have yielded 1.025 kg gold worth Rs. 50 lakh, 9.3 kg silver worth Rs. 6 lakh, Rs. 1.19 lakh in cash, a car from Nexa worth Rs. 10 lakh, a Hyundai car worth Rs. 7 lakh, a Royal Enfield bike worth Rs. 1.5 lakh, a house in Ramakrishnanagar worth Rs. 80 lakh and a house site worth Rs. 40 lakh at Ramaiah Royal City Layout, Madagalli in Mysuru taluk.

This apart, Nagesh owns another house site at Dattagalli Third Stage worth Rs. 30 lakh, a commercial outlet at Siddarthanagar worth Rs. 25 lakh, one more house site worth Rs. 40 lakh in Deepa Housing Society, 13 gunta land at Rattanahalli worth Rs. 20 lakh and a 2-acre land worth Rs. 1.5 crore.

MUDA Chief Accountant

The raids on MUDA Chief Accountant N. Mutha’s house and office has yielded assets including a Maruti Swift car worth Rs. 5 lakh, a Bajaj Pulsar bike worth Rs. 60,000, household items worth Rs. 10 lakh, Rs. 36.50 lakh in bank accounts, 435-gram gold worth Rs. 20 lakh, silver articles worth Rs. 1 lakh, a 40×60 house site in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage where a four-floor house is being built and a three-floor house at Basavanapura (value yet to be determined).

Senior Sub-Registrar, Nanjangud

The unearthed assets of M. Shivashankara Murthy, Senior Sub-Registrar, Nanjangud, include Ford EcoSport Titanium SUV worth Rs. 12 lakh, Toyota Innova worth Rs. 12 lakh, a goods vehicle worth Rs. 8 lakh, a Royal Enfield and Bajaj Pulsar bikes, a TVS Vego and TVS Jupiter scooters (value yet to be determined), five house sites and two houses (value yet to be assessed) and land worth Rs. 35 lakh.

Shivashankar had Rs.7,13,446 in one bank account and Rs. 17,588 in another bank account. Additionally, he had deposited Rs.10,85,242 in wife’s bank account and Rs. 1,00,418 in his mother’s bank account. Along with the above assets, the officer had gold worth Rs. 25 lakh and silver articles worth Rs. 65,000.