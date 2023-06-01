Former UoM staffer, now MLA Harishgowda vows help

June 1, 2023

Committed to do his mite for regularisation of services of temporary staff at Mysore Varsity

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly elected MLA K. Harishgowda has assured to do his mite for the regularisation of services of temporary employees of University of Mysore (UoM).

Harishgowda spoke during the felicitation ceremony of UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath and hundreds of retired staff of the last three years, organised by UoM Administrative Staff Members Association as part of Employees Day Celebrations at Crawford Hall here on May 30.

Quoting VC Prof. Lokanath’s words, MLA Harishgowda said: “Following the retirement of permanent staff in more numbers, the pressure mounts on remaining staff. I was also a Varsity staffer once, but took voluntary retirement from services in 2009 itself. We were over 800 permanent employees then and 70 percent of my then colleagues have retired from services.”

The Mysore Varsity that has 107-year-old history is popular in Asian continent. Earlier, even the districts like Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara and Shivamogga were under the University, as even medical and technical courses were also offered. It is revered as a temple which has given degrees to lakhs of graduates and a factory that produces better citizens, said the MLA.

No to pension: Recalling his association with Mysore Varsity, Harishgowda said: “I was born in the year 1972, when my father was appointed as Assistant Librarian of the Varsity. Hence, I have been the beneficiary of this Varsity since my birth. I have been the pensioner of the Varsity and will request the authorities to withdraw the facility, since I am a Legislator now. But my mother remains a pensioner.”

UoM VC praises employees: Earlier, UoM VC Prof. Lokanath said: “Despite work pressure, the employees of the Varsity are doing their best.”

“There are not many permanent staff in the Varsity and on the other hand, the staff are retiring from services. Hence more pressure is on the remaining on rolls. We should work together for the progress of the University and look forward for your cooperation in the coming days too,” said the VC pointing to the employees.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, UoM Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan, Acting Finance Officer Mahadevappa, President of UoM Administrative Staff Members Association P. Meravanna, Vice-President Channabasappa, Secretary Shivanna and others were present.