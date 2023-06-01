KSRTC extends validity of student bus pass till June 15

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended the validity of old student bus pass till June 15.
Following the re-opening of Schools as per the new academic year 2023-24 yesterday, KSRTC authorities have issued the order to use the old bus passes till June 15, applicable to both School and College students.
KSRTC has been taking measures to issue student bus passes including free travel and concessional travel through Seva Sindhu portal of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS). The students should be given time to apply online to obtain the pass, without causing any inconvenience in attending the classes. Hence, the students have been given time till June 15 to travel in the buses irrespective of city and mofussil routes and general and express services by showing their pass.
