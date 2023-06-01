KSRTC extends validity of student bus pass till June 15
June 1, 2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended the validity of old student bus pass till June 15.

Following the re-opening of Schools as per the new academic year 2023-24 yesterday, KSRTC authorities have issued the order to use the old bus passes till June 15, applicable to both School and College students.

KSRTC has been taking measures to issue student bus passes including free travel and concessional travel through Seva Sindhu portal of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS). The students should be given time to apply online to obtain the pass, without causing any inconvenience in attending the classes. Hence, the students have been given time till June 15 to travel in the buses irrespective of city and mofussil routes and general and express services by showing their pass.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “KSRTC extends validity of student bus pass till June 15”

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:15 pm

    The union territory of Chandigarh is planning to save 20 crores by adding 100 electric city buses as the running cost per kilometer and maintenance cost will come down.While Mysuru and Chandigarh have always competed in being the cleanest city , greenest city , they are both are well planned cities.Will now Mysuru follow Chandigarh in going green and introduce electric city buses.

    Reply

