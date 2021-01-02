Cops return ‘Stolen Jewellery’

January 2, 2021

Police team visits houses, handsover valuables worth Rs. 17 lakh to owners

Couple overjoyed on wedding anniversary day

Mysore/Mysuru: It’s an eerie feeling to have your house ransacked by criminals. It hurts more when they take away your prized possessions. But when the Police catch the culprits and return the stolen valuables, the feeling of getting back the valuables is joyous.

In a New Year gift of sorts, the city Police returned stolen jewels to the owners at their homes yesterday after taking permission from the Court of law.

Usually, the Police conduct ‘property parade’ at a venue where large quantities of stolen properties are returned to the owners. Yesterday, however, Police teams went to individual homes to handover the valuables in three cases and the total worth of cash and valuables returned is Rs. 17,71,000.

Over 40 grams of gold and 200 gram of silver worth Rs. 2,13,000 was returned to Rekha, a resident of Lashkar Mohalla. Rekha’s house was burgled after criminals gained entry by breaking open the locks. Rekha’s mother Mangalamma received the ornaments from the cops.

Gold valuables weighing 225 grams were returned to Mohammad Ukail Sheriff, a resident of Mandi Mohalla. The total value of stolen gold was Rs. 10 lakh.

Seeing the Police team at their doorstep, they were overjoyed as they were celebrating their wedding anniversary yesterday. He told the Police that the gold jewellery included a Mangalsutra and it has come back to their home on their wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated the occasion by offering sweets to the Police team.

Cash amounting to Rs. 2,79,000 was stolen from the house of P. Abhishek in the jurisdiction of Narasimharaja Police Station. The cash was personally returned to him. “We have taken permission from the Court to return the cash and valuables. It also enhances a person’s confidence in the Police,” said a Police officer.

The return of valuables programme was organised under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna and ACP M. Shivashankar. Inspectors Azaruddin, Narayanaswamy and D.S. Suresh Kumar participated. City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has in a press release commended the Police team for the people-friendly initiative.