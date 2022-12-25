Cops take out bike rally to prevent crimes
Photo News

Cops take out bike rally to prevent crimes

December 25, 2022

As part of Crime Prevention Month, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh flagged off a bike rally from Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Friday. The Police Department has chalked various programmes during the month to create awareness among citizens on prevention of crimes including cyber crimes. DCP Muthuraj, ACPs Shivashankar, Shashidhar and Gangadhar were present on the occasion. More than 150 cops including the City Top Cop, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of all Police Stations participated in the bike rally which passed through LIC Circle, Fountain Circle, Ashoka Road, K.R. Circle, Agrahara, RTO Circle, JLB Road, Railway Station Junction, Irwin Road, Ayurveda Hospital Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Highway Circle and culminated at Bannimantap Grounds.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Cops take out bike rally to prevent crimes”

  1. Jogekal Lingappa says:
    December 26, 2022 at 11:19 am

    The Mysore police is arguably very corrupt police. This new police commissioner’s stunt will not work when he and his squad are themselves very corrupt. We heard the previous police commissioner boasting that he brought down crimes, and this SOM congratulated him , inspite of the fact that that corrupt commissioner failed the catch the leader of the armed jewellery gang who ransacked a jewellery store in Mysore last year and one innocent by-stander was killed.
    These cops will go round and round burning petrol in their motor bikes, and nothing will happen.
    Mysore city has become the distribution centre of smuggled gold arriving from Kerala, and is the focus of the Hawala channel money operations. Both are driven by Keralite businessmen in the UAE. Narendra Modi, the ever idiot, has assured them-thinking that they are real businessmen (!!) that there will be UAE-Mysore non-stop flight as soon as Mysare airport expands, receibvng the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, medium-haul flights!
    These criminals are so organised and so suvvy that the above police force on bikes, look like a bunch of idiots, who they really are!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching