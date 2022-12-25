Cops take out bike rally to prevent crimes

As part of Crime Prevention Month, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh flagged off a bike rally from Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Friday. The Police Department has chalked various programmes during the month to create awareness among citizens on prevention of crimes including cyber crimes. DCP Muthuraj, ACPs Shivashankar, Shashidhar and Gangadhar were present on the occasion. More than 150 cops including the City Top Cop, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of all Police Stations participated in the bike rally which passed through LIC Circle, Fountain Circle, Ashoka Road, K.R. Circle, Agrahara, RTO Circle, JLB Road, Railway Station Junction, Irwin Road, Ayurveda Hospital Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Highway Circle and culminated at Bannimantap Grounds.
The Mysore police is arguably very corrupt police. This new police commissioner’s stunt will not work when he and his squad are themselves very corrupt. We heard the previous police commissioner boasting that he brought down crimes, and this SOM congratulated him , inspite of the fact that that corrupt commissioner failed the catch the leader of the armed jewellery gang who ransacked a jewellery store in Mysore last year and one innocent by-stander was killed.
These cops will go round and round burning petrol in their motor bikes, and nothing will happen.
Mysore city has become the distribution centre of smuggled gold arriving from Kerala, and is the focus of the Hawala channel money operations. Both are driven by Keralite businessmen in the UAE. Narendra Modi, the ever idiot, has assured them-thinking that they are real businessmen (!!) that there will be UAE-Mysore non-stop flight as soon as Mysare airport expands, receibvng the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, medium-haul flights!
These criminals are so organised and so suvvy that the above police force on bikes, look like a bunch of idiots, who they really are!!