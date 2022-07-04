Corporator holds grievances meet

MCC Ward No. 6 (Gokulam and Brindavan Layout) Corporator SBM Manju seen addressing the residents of the ward during the grievances meet held recently. After hearing the problems faced by the residents, he also solved a few of them.
Yes Mr SBM Manju is a very Proactive Person. Even when he was corporator of our vontikoppal ward he had put up a board on Valmiki road near PWD Office in Kanada “not to throw Garbage on the Footpath”, in spite of that side of the road belonging to Yadavgiri ward that’s how proactive he is., Till today our Great Educated citizens are throwing Garbage at the same Black Spot in Front of Nikitha Meridien Apartments and MCC doesn’t levy fine on these citizens. The Pouralkarmikas have to come and clean the spot every day which is extra work for them. That side of the road has the Honourable Judge Residence and Regional Commissioner Residence and this black spot is just a stone’s throw away, yet citizens throw garbage, and we need to see some concrete action from MCC. The best is to build a paved footpath from the Kerb till the CFTRI compound wall for the entire stretch of 1 kilometre as they have laid in front of the regional Commissioners’ Residence.
Maybe Mr SBM Manju should contest for the MLA post, next election.