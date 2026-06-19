Council polls were a test of loyalty for JD(S) MLAs: HDK

June 19, 2026

‘Cross-voting was expected, not surprising; party will act against dissidents’

Mysuru: Asserting that the JD(S) would take action against party MLAs who cross-voted in the Legislative Council elections held yesterday, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said the party had fielded a candidate in the polls primarily to test the loyalty of its legislators, despite anticipating cross-voting.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel in Mysuru this morning, Kumaraswamy, who is also the State President of the JD(S), declined to comment directly on dissident Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who is widely suspected to have cross-voted.

“We expected cross-voting in the Legislative Council elections. But I was not disturbed by it. I have information about the four MLAs who have cross-voted. I have also learnt that they are preparing to leave the party. Those who wish to quit are free to do so. The JD(S) knows how to nurture a new generation of leaders,” he said.

No comments on GTD

Stating that the party would give greater importance to Gen-Z in its organisational structure, Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) was ready to field new faces in future elections. Kumaraswamy appeared visibly upset when reporters repeatedly sought his views on the future of GTD and urged them not to raise the MLA’s name.

“I have not mentioned that person’s name anywhere, including during the recent party convention held in the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency. While some party leaders may have tried to counsel him on their own, it is I, as the State President, who takes the final decision. I have faced bitterness from that person on at least three occasions in the last couple of years. I may have to take some tough decisions, and I will,” he said.

Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, Mysuru District JD(S) President M. Ashwin Kumar and other party leaders were present.

Pays tribute to party leader

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy visited the residence of senior JD(S) leader P.H. Chandrashekar (Palahalli Chandrashekar), who passed away yesterday.

He paid his last respects to the departed leader at his residence in Doctors Colony, Gokulam, and consoled the bereaved family members.