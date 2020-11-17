Counselling begins for promotee Principals

November 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Online counselling for placement for 240 lecturers who were promoted as Principals recently, began in city this morning.

Dr. T. R. Siddaraju, Principal of Maharaja’s PU College, said the counselling has started at the Deputy Commissioners’ Office across the State and it is expected to be completed by this evening. As many as 240 lecturers got promotion as Principals three months ago, but the counselling could not take place due to COVID-19. The counselling began this morning at 10:30 am in which 80 lecturers got postings. The second round of counselling began at 1:30 pm and all the candidates will get postings of their choice depending upon the seniority list.

He said all the promotees will get posting as over 260 Principal posts are vacant. In Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts, 32 posts are vacant and there is equal number of lecturers who got promotion as Principals.

Letter of posting will be issued to the selected candidates by today evening. They will be relieved from their respective colleges in two days, he added.