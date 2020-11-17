National Library Week celebrations launched

November 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Library Week (Nov. 14 to 20) celebrations formally began in city this morning, with noted writer Dr. Hirimarali Dharmaraj launching the event at the People’s Park Library in Nazarbad here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dharmaraj said that a human has kinds of hunger — one is physical, that is the need for food and the other, mental, that is the zest for knowledge.

Observing that knowledge has the strength to destroy all evils, he highlighted the importance of acquisition of knowledge by visiting libraries and reading books.

Calling upon the students not to unnecessarily waste their precious time by wandering about, he advised them to visit Libraries whenever possible and keep themselves updated with the latest developments going on in the world. He also asked the students to make best use of the Digital Library System.

Akshaya Ahara Foundation’s H.R. Rajendra, who was one of the chief guests on the occasion, said that Libraries are a close friend of humans.

Pointing out that the Library is like a pool of hundreds of knowledgeable friends, he said that Library is a treasure trove of knowledge and visiting it will bring freshness to the mind.

Highlighting the objectives of his Foundation, he asked the people not to waste food. He also appealed the general public to join hands with the Foundation for feeding the hungry.

Writer Kavi Sridhar, Assistant Librarian Nethravathi, Library Assistant Vijaykumar and others were present.

At DIET

Organisation of a virtual meet on the topic ‘The significance of Libraries’ marked the National Library Week at DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) in Nazarbad here.

The one-hour meet, jointly organised by the Department of Libraries, DIET and Extension Centre, was virtually addressed by Dr. Jayakumar, Senior Librarian, Government First Grade College, Chamarajanagar and was telecast live through a Google link. Deputy Director of Libraries B. Manjunath and others were present.

Showering of petals on the portrait of Padma Shri Dr. S.R. Ranganathan, the doyen of Library Movement in India and popularly known as the Father of Indian Library Science, marked the Library Week celebration at the City Central Library on Sayyaji Rao Road.

Corporator Nagaraj and others were present.

The Week is also being celebrated at all other Library branches across the city.