Counselling mandatory for transfer of Health Dept. staff: Dr. Sudhakar

August 20, 2021

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar in an order issued on Wednesday has directed to make counselling mandatory for transfers of Medical officers and other staff in the State Health and Family Welfare Department putting a break to arbitrary transfers that were happening round the year through recommendations and other alleged corrupt practices.

This decision will enhance transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the Department and improve delivery of healthcare services to citizens preventing arbitrary transfers based on recommendations and lobbying.

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Act, 2011 provides that all transfers of Medical Officers and other staff in the Health and Family Welfare Department must happen through counselling. The Act exempts administrative positions from counselling and transfer of such cases has to be brought to the notice of the Minister. No other transfer proposals should be taken up. In case if anyone violates the order, all concerned staff will be subjected to strict departmental disciplinary action, the Minister warned in his order.

Employees who are battling serious illness, who are on the verge of retirement, those who have less than 2 years of service, those who are 40% or more physical handicap, widows, husband – wife mutual transfer and other such special cases based on humanitarian grounds will be considered for transfer only once in 2 months and the Act will also be recommended accordingly, said the Minister.

The Act regarding transfer was passed in 2011 and rules framed. It has been amended once in 2017. Going forward, all transfers will be conducted as per the provisions of the law. This decision will not only ensure transparency and discipline in transfers of Medical Officers and other staff but also prevents corruption and arbitrary transfers which negatively impact the functioning of the Department and delivery of healthcare services to the people, Dr. Sudhakar said in his tweet.

Senior Specialists, Specialists, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Senior Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer, Chief Dental Health Officer, Senior Dental Health Officer, Dental Health Officer can be transferred by Commissioner of the Department. Group B, C and D staff can be transferred by Department Director and the same applies to AYUSH Department.

The rules mandate 3 years, 4 years, 5 years and 7 years mandatory service in one posting for Group A, B, C, and D employees respectively.