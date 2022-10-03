Countdown for Jumboo Savari: SWR gears up for hassle-free movement of passengers

October 3, 2022

DRM Rahul Agarwal and senior officials inspect Mysuru City Railway Station

Mysore/Mysuru: With movement of passengers using rail services to get in and out of Mysuru peaking with the countdown for the Jumboo Savari on Oct.5, South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division, has put in place multiple measures for the safe and hassle-free movement of rail users on conclusion of the much-awaited event of the season.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), SWR, Mysuru Division, accompanied by senior officials, inspected Mysuru Railway Station this morningto personally make sure that the measures contemplated are in place to ensure a safe and effective crowd management as the grand event draws closer.

Starting todya (Oct. 3), 9 additional ticket booking counters will be operated till Oct. 10 besides pressing into service 5 Automated Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) to expeditiously clear passengers in the queue.

As already notified, SWR is already running special services to Chamarajanagar and Bengaluru to clear the extra rush of passengers. In addition to this, new services to Hubballi, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Karwar have also been announced and as also strengthening the services on Mysuru-Chamarajanagar and Mysuru-Bengaluru Section.

The composition of trains originating from Mysuru towards all directions are augmented for the convenience of rail users.

Additional stoppages for several express trains at wayside stations are also notified in this period on the Mysuru-Arsikere-Hubballi and Mysuru-Bengaluru Sections.

Agarwal directed the officials that there should be no laxity in security and monitoring/screening of passengers should be continuously undertaken to instil a sense of confidence in passengers. He also instructed the Health and House-keeping Departments to be highly professional in keeping the Station premises neat and tidy.

Vinayak R. Nayak and E. Vijaya, Additional DRMs, Dr. G.S. Ramachandra, Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital and other seniors officials of Mysuru Division were present during the inspection.