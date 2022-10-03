City gears up for Ayudha Puja tomorrow, Vijayadashami day after

October 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With Ayudha Puja tomorrow (Oct. 4) followed by Vijayadashami on Oct. 5, culminating the ten-day Dasara festivities which is taking place in a grand manner after two years of COVID pandemic, the residents of the city are gearing up for the grand event by purchasing a variety of puja articles, fruits and vegetables, sweets, clothes and other articles required for the celebrations.

On the eve of Ayudha Puja, all the city markets and Malls are witnessing a huge rush of customers. There has been a high demand for lemon, sevanthige flower (Chrysanthemum), banana stalks, fruits, sweets, ash gourd, puffed rice (kadlepuri), puja articles, new clothes etc.

On account of the high demand, the price of flowers, fruits and vegetables have shot up considerably over the past couple of days. Sevanthige flower, which is in much demand among all the flowers, is selling at about Rs. 120-150 a metre, while ash gourd, which also is seeing a huge demand, is sold at Rs. 50-150 a piece, depending upon the size and weight, banana stalks at Rs. 50-100 a pair, lemons at Rs. 8-10 a piece and puffed rice at Rs. 100 for 4 litres.

The roads in the heart of the city are dotted with vendors selling fruits, vegetables, puja articles and other festival materials. The footpaths along J.K. Grounds, Dhanvantari Road, Devaraja Market, Mandi Market, Vani Vilas Market, Seshadri Iyer Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Agrahara Circle, Teresian College Circle, Alanahalli Junction, Paduvarahalli, Ring Road Junctions etc. are flooded with vendors, most of whom are from villages around the city, who have occupied most of the space along the roads.

Overall, it can be said that the people of the city are bracing up to celebrate Dasara in keeping with past traditions and practices after a gap of two years.

The grand Dasara Jumboo Savari procession will take place on Oct. 5 (Wednesday), which attracts huge crowds, who line up all along the procession route from the Palace to Bannimantap Parade Grounds.