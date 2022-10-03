Sonia Gandhi’s quick stop in Mysuru as visit to Kodagu Resort cancelled  due to bad weather 

October 3, 2022

Makes a stopover at Windflower Resorts and Spa at the foot of Chamundi Hill and proceeds to resort in Kabini

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived at Mysore Airport in a special flight from New Delhi at around 12.45 pm today.

Mysuru City Police and Special Protection Group (SPG) had provided thick security blanket around her.

Sonia was received at the Airport by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, former CM Siddharamaiah, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Party In-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Mayor Ayub Khan and others.

Earlier, as per the local Congress workers, Sonia Gandhi was supposed to visit Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill. However, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta clarified to Star of Mysore that the Chamundi Hill visit was not on Sonia’s itinerary.

“It is not in the official list. She will be taken there only if the Congress leader insists. Otherwise, she will leave for Kodagu for a resort stay as planned earlier and according to her official tour programme,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi was scheduled to take a chartered helicopter from Mysuru to Kodagu where she was to stay at a private resort near Madikeri for two days.

Her son Rahul Gandhi was to join her at the resort later this evening.

However, in hurried developments that took place after 1.30 pm today, Sonia Gandhi did not leave to Kodagu as the Chopper could not fly in bad weather. Instead she proceeded to Windflower Resort and Spa at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Her convoy travelled by road from the Airport and she was accompanied by Shivakumar and Siddharamaiah.

Sonia rested at the resort for a some time waiting to see if the weather would improve to take the helicopter to Kodagu. Since the weather condition remained the same she decided to proceed to a resort in Kabini.

Rahul visits Chamundi Hill

Rahul Gandhi visited Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill this morning and offered special prayers. He was offered a golden thread-laced silk shalya by D.K. Shivakumar — who was also wearing one — to be worn on the shoulders before entering the sanctum sanctorum.

Rahul made a return journey to Mysuru from Kalasthawadi check-post where his ‘Bharart Jodo Yatra’ reached after it left Mysuru today. He travelled in a car to Chamundi Hill and returned to Kalasthawadi in the same car and proceeded towards Mandya.

Public entry was barred to Chamundi Hill for over one hour as the SPG had decided due to security reasons. Devotees were allowed inside temple only after Rahul’s vehicle left the Hill.