Ambaari design flaw mars joy of riders: Built-in obstruction for viewing illumination

October 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Though the Ambaari bus service operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is hugely popular thanks to the splendour of illumination of the city roads, the basic design fault of the bus and lack of safety features have come to the fore now.

The bus ride along the illuminated roads is the most sought after attraction now and usually the top open deck is preferred by tourists. This section is overcrowded with all the passengers standing on top to see the best view of the illumination.

The front top part of the Ambaari is raised, God knows why, obstructing the view of the road in front. This elevated portion, like a wall, is obstructing the view of the people sitting on the top deck.

Views obstructed

As the view of the illuminated roads and circles is obstructed by the ‘wall’, they have to invariably stand to get a better view. This forces the other people sitting in the rear rows of the bus to stand  to get better view and also to take photographs.

The result: All the people dangerously stand on the bus holding the side railings and some even climb on the seats. Many times, this is leading to arguments between passengers as everyone wants the best view.

As it is an open-roof bus, the passengers are exposed to threats from dangling live wires, tree branches and the likes. Even the side railing bars are not high enough to prevent accidents. Children and senior citizens are the most vulnerable here.

Problem will be solved if the obstruction wall, circled in red in the picture, is just removed. Happy riding to all. 

