Arterial roads clogged

October 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The entire route along which the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through was dotted with flexes, banners, hoardings and other boards welcoming the Yatra and hailing Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders.

Mysuru Traffic Police had banned vehicular movement on the entire stretch of the Yatra from 6 am to 10 am today. As a result, there were traffic jams and snarls on all roads in the heart and outskirts of the city, with vehicles moving at snail’s pace on alternative roads that were suggested by the Police.

The direct fallout of the traffic restrictions on the Yatra route was seen on the arterial roads that were clogged with vehicles. Slow-moving traffic was the hallmark of many roads, especially in the Narasimharaja Constituency. The worst hit was the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway where hundreds of vehicles had a harrowing time. Occupants of the vehicles had no choice but to wait inside with air-conditioners turned on.  

The Dasara tourist rush compounded the problem with vehicles lining up for kilometres on the roads that led to the city from Bengaluru, Bannur and Ring Road sides and the Police had a tough time in ensuring smooth flow of traffic. The jam eased after Rahul’s entourage left the city. Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the Yatra, which passed off without any untoward incident.

