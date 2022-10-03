Mysuru Dasara Wrestling concludes: Pailwan Sunil of Mudhol is ‘Dasara Kanteerava’

October 3, 2022

Mysuru’s Pailwan Yashwanth bags ‘Dasara Kumar’ title

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Dasara Wrestling competitions held at D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium in Doddakere Maidan concluded yesterday with Pailwan Sunil Padatare of Mudhol bagging the ‘Dasara Kanteerava’ title. Mysuru’s Pailwan R. Yashwanth bagged the ‘Dasara Kumar’ title, Pailwan Bapu Saheb Shinde of Bagalkot bagged the ‘Dasara Kesari’ title, Belagavi’s Pailwan Rohan Narayana bagged ‘Dasara Kishore’ title and woman wrestler Pailwan Princita Pedru of Uttara Kannada bagged the ‘Dasara Kishori’ title.

The final matches held yesterday saw wrestlers fighting it out to pin their opponents to bag various titles.

Dasara Kumar: In the bout held for ‘Dasara Kumar’ title, Pailwan R. Yashwanth of Mysuru began to garner points in the initial stage itself against Pailwan Dixit Kumar and finally won the bout.

Pailwan Dixit, who gave a tough fight, took the runners-up position. Mandya’s Pailwan M.R. Vikash and Mysuru’s Pailwan Chethan Gowda shared the third place.

Dasara Kishori: In the ‘Dasara Kishori’ bouts held for women wrestlers, Pailwan Princita Pedru of Uttara Kannada defeated Pailwan Gayathri Ramesh of the same place. Pailwan Radhika Vishwanath of Gadag and Pailwan Rakshitha Narayan of Uttara Kannada shared the third place.

Dasara Kishore: The bouts which saw tough fights saw Pailwan Rohan Narayana of Belagavi defeating Pailwan Sachin Yallappa of Bagalkot who was the favourite. Bagalkot’s Pailwan Jotiba Jambare and Mallikarjun shared the third spot.

Dasara Kesari: Pailwan Bapu Saheb Shinde of Bagalkot defeated Pailwan Holabasvi Kushal of the same place to bag the title. Pailwan Timmangovd R. Patil of Bagalkot and Pailwan Mahesh Kumar Murari of Belagavi bagged the third place.

Dasara Kanteerava: Pailwan R. Yashwanth of Mysuru, who had bagged ‘Dasara Kumar’ title, fought against Pailwan Sunil Padatare of Mudhol for the second title and lost. Pailwan Sunil bagged the title while Yashwanth took the runner-up position. Davangere’s Pailwan Madhusudan and Pailwan Prakash Patil of Belagavi shared the third place.

Traditional Wrestling bouts: Traditional Wrestling bouts were held in between the title bouts which saw over 15 pairs wrestle to win prizes much to the curiosity of wrestling fans.

Winners: Pailwan Hemanth Gowda of Nazarbad, Mysuru, bagged the ‘Sahukar Chennaiah Cup,’ Pailwan Kumar Kali of Nanjangud bagged the ‘Mysuru Maharaja Wadiyar Cup,’ Pailwan Janavi of Bannur bagged the ‘Kittur Rani Chennamma Cup’ and Pailwan Preetham Gowda of K.G. Koppal, Mysuru, bagged the ‘Mysuru Mayor Cup.’

District Minister S.T. Somashekar distributed the prizes in the presence of Mayor Shivakumar, Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee President Devaraj, Working President Govindaraju, Vice-President H.S. Vedaraj, Mahesh Raje Urs, M.M. Rajegowda, Secretary S.J. Harshavardhan and others.