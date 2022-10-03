Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi marches via Mysuru city

October 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Mysuru city this morning with a large crowd greeting and wishing him all along the route. Equally responsive was Rahul who waved and continuously smiled at the people. Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in the city along with fellow marchers last evening, stayed in the designated caravan stationed in the open space opposite Dasara Exhibition Grounds. Other end-to-end walkers of the yatra too stayed in separate vehicles that were meant for them. Many, including State leaders, stayed in hotels and Kalyana Mantaps that were booked earlier for the purpose.

This morning, Rahul resu-med his padayatra from Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) in the heart of the city at about 6.30 am where he was welcomed by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah and a host of other Congress leaders.

The padayatra that began in the presence of 2,000-plus crowd passed through Albert Victor Road before reaching Ashoka Road via Nehru Circle, where he was garlanded by Muslim community leaders near the Meelad Park. He also visited the nearby Mosque and St. Philomena’s Church.

As Rahul continued his march filled with a lot of enthusiasm and spirit, crowds swelled and as he arrived at Fountain Circle on Mysuru-Bengaluru road — coming under N.R. Constituency represented by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait — the Congress leader was showered with flower petals by the large crowd, which raised slogans hailing the yatra and Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul thereafter marched through Tipu Circle, LIC Circle (Millennium Circle), Bannimantap road and Old Tollgate, waving at the huge crowds along the entire route, before reaching Manipal Hospital Junction (Kempegowda Circle) on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, where he was given a warm reception by thousands of party workers.

Rahul pays for breakfast

After a brief stop, he continued his march to reach Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, where he was welcomed by a host of folk troupes. At Siddalingapura, Rahul had breakfast at a roadside hotel named ‘Kasturi Nivasa’, where he had idli-vada, khara bhath and coffee. Hotel’s supplier Lakshman, aged 20, was thrilled at Rahul’s visit and said he was lucky to serve breakfast to a leader who is being projected by his party as the Prime Ministerial candidate. Hotel Manager Rakshith said he too was excited about the visit. Rahul himself paid the bill for the breakfast that he and his fellow marchers had.

Entering Mandya

From Siddalingapura, the yatra continued its journey and reached Kalasthawadi from where it entered Mandya district at 9 am. Rahul was seen-off at Mysuru-Mandya border by a host of Mysuru District Congress leaders. After crossing the district border, Rahul was received by waiting Mandya Congress leaders at Kalasthawadi post.

Apart from Siddharamaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Party In-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, MLAs Tanveer Sait, Priyank Kharge, Rizwan Arshad, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and U.T. Khader, Party leaders B.K. Hariprasad, Vasu, K. Harish Gowda, Salim Ahmed, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and a host of other leaders were present.