Counting of votes of all Local Bodies on Sept.3

Bengaluru: With the announcement of the poll schedule for three City Corporations — Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, the counting of votes of all urban local bodies including the three City Corporations will be taken up on Sept.3. While 105 urban local bodies including 29 CMCs, 53 TMCs and 23 Town Panchayats go to the polls on Aug. 29, the voting for the three City Corporations will take place on Aug. 31.

The Election Commission had fixed Sept.1 as the counting date for the 105 Urban Local Bodies going to the polls on Aug. 29 but the EC’s announcement of poll schedule for the three Corporations following the High Court dismissing petitions on voters list and reservation of seats, has forced it to reschedule the counting date to Sept.3, so that the counting of all the 105 Urban Local Bodies and the three City Corporations will be taken up on the same date.

DC asks owners to deposit firearms at Police Stations

Meanwhile, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has asked all those who owned firearms to deposit them at the nearest Police Stations within 7 days.

With the elections to the Town Municipal Councils (TMC) in H.D. Kote, T. Narasipur and Periyapatna on Aug. 29 and to the MCC on Aug. 31, the DC has asked the firearm owners in these limits to deposit them at Police Stations, in order to prevent untoward incidents. The firearms would remain with the cops till the Model Code of Conduct remained in force in these towns, he added.