Siddharamaiah holds talks with MCC ticket aspirants

Mysuru:  Even as the State Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Elections on Thursday, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah who arrived in the city from Badami last evening, held closed door talks with Congress ticket aspirants  for the MCC polls at his residence in T.K. Layout here this morning.

Siddharamaiah, who has taken the MCC polls seriously, spoke to the aspirants on the chances of their winning the polls and the party’s ground work in all the 65 MCC wards in the city.

City Congress President R. Murthy, former Mayor Purushotham, Corporator Jagadish, KEA former Chairman Siddaraju, MLA Tanveer Sait, former MLA M.K.Somashekar and other Congress leaders were present. Even as Siddharamaiah was holding talks, Southern Range IGP K.V. Sharath Chandra visited the Ex-CM for a while. Siddharamaiah is also likely to address T. Narasipura TMC polls Congress ticket aspirants at a city hotel this afternoon, it is learnt.

August 11, 2018

