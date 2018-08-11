MCC polls: 725 voting booths to be set up across city

Mysuru: With the Election Commission announcing the poll schedule for MCC elections, Additional DC T.Yogesh has said that there would be 725 polling booths across the 65 wards of the MCC.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Yogesh said that in case the number of voters exceed 1,400 in any booth, an auxiliary booth in the adjoining room of the same building would be set up.

Pointing out that as many as 7,99,422 voters (4,01,730 men and 3,97,692 women) are eligible to vote in the Aug.31 MCC polls, he said that all citizens whose names figure in the voters list prepared and updated for the Assembly elections would be eligible to cast their vote. There will be no fresh revision of electoral rolls, he added.

Noting that the model code of conduct is already in place after the announcement of the poll schedule by the State Election Commission, Yogesh said elections to the MCC will be held on Aug. 31 while the election to the three urban local bodies in the district — T. Narasipur, Periyapatna and H.D. Kote will take place on Aug.29. There are 26,291 eligible voters in T.Narasipur,16,889 in Periyapatna and 17,474 in H.D. Kote taluk. The counting of votes will be taken up on Sept.3, he said.

The expenditure per candidate for the MCC poll is pegged at Rs.3 lakh while it is Rs.1.5 lakh for the other three polls, he added. MCC Commissioner K.H.Jagadeesha, Assistant Director of Information Raju were present at the press meet.