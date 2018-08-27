‘Country’s problems can be resolved by proper understanding of Constitution’

Mysuru: “If every citizen of the country understands and follows the Constitution, almost all the problems of the nation can be solved,” contended High Court retired Judge H.N. Nagamohan Das.

He was delivering a lecture on the SC/ST Act (Prevention of atrocities) organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research & Extension Centre in Manasagangothri here recently.

Nagamohan Das said that a few MPs take oath in the name of the Constitution and ironically speak on altering the Constitution. However, he opined that every citizen of the country is empowered to review the judgement of any Court including the Apex Court but should be through with the Acts of the Constitution.

Continuing, Das recalled that Dr. Ambedkar had clearly warned then that the Constitution should be properly implemented without any short falls. He observed that SC/ST and women communities have seen progress in political and economic circles but regretted that harassment and untouchability were still alive in the country. He opined that the two communities should be made aware of their legal rights.

Speaking on the occasion, former DGP S. Mariswamy said that the SC/ST Act was made to strengthen the deprived class and further amended to improvise the provisions of the Act. However, he opined that the recent guidelines of the Supreme Court has literally weakened the Act adding that the SC/ST Act was not necessarily the only Act which could be misused.

Karnataka Media Academy Member Dr. Shivakumar, National Dalit Rights Movement State Convenor R. Siddaraju, Ambedkar Centre Visiting Professor N. Venkatesh, Co-ordinator Dr. S. Narendra Kumar and others were present during the programme.