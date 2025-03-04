Couple, kid abducted from resort near Bandipur; Police probe on

March 4, 2025

Mysuru: A couple and their child staying at a private resort near Bandipur Tiger Reserve are suspected to have been kidnapped near Mangala village in Chamarajanagar yesterday afternoon.

Nishanth, a First Division Assistant at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru, was reportedly abducted along with his wife and child. The family had checked into a resort near Mangala for a two-day stay on Sunday and Monday.

On Monday, Nishanth left his wife and child at the resort and drove towards Mangala when a car began following him. A verbal altercation ensued, after which he and his family were allegedly forcibly taken away. The kidnappers also took Nishanth’s car. Reports suggest that the abductors arrived at the resort in two vehicles.

Witnesses alerted the resort staff, who then informed the Police. Acting on the tip-off, officers launched a search operation. A team led by DySP Lakshmaiah visited the spot and is reviewing CCTV footage from the resort and surrounding areas.

A special team, headed by Begur Circle Inspector Vanaraju and Sub-Inspector Charan Gowda, has been formed to trace the kidnapped family. Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. B.T. Kavitha also visited the site.

SP Kavitha stated that the resort alerted the Police at 1 pm yesterday, reporting that a group in two vehicles had taken the husband, wife and child. It remains unclear whether the abductors are known to the family or if they are strangers. The resort also lacked details about their identities.

“We are verifying whether the incident is linked to financial matters or family property disputes. The suspects are being identified based on CCTV footage and a Police team has been dispatched for further investigation,” she said.