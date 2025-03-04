Martyred IFS Officer S. Manikandan’s bust inaugurated at D.B. Kuppe

March 4, 2025

Mysuru: IFS Officer S. Manikandan, who had lost his life in wild elephant attack at Nagarahole National Park (Rajiv Gandhi National Park) while on duty, was paid a tribute by installing his bust at D.B. Kuppe Range Forest in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, on account of World Wildlife Day, yesterday.

The bust has been installed at the same place, where Manikandan fell victim to the attack of the elephant in the forest. The area around the bust has been covered with rail barricades to prevent wild animals from approaching the structure.

The Forest Officers and staff from various range offices like D.B. Kuppe, Antharasanthe among several others coming under the Nagarahole National Park, paid a tribute to the martyred Officer.

Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve P.A. Seema inaugurated the bust of Manikandan and addressed the gathering.

She said “Coincidentally we are forced to hold the event in remembrance of a capable IFS Officer on the day we celebrate World Wildlife Day. The love and affection Manikandan had towards the conservation of forest and the wildlife, should be an inspiration to us. We should try to imbibe the qualities like commitment to service, values and yearning for the forest, that was epitomised by Manikandan.”

The Forest personnel should abide by the guidelines prescribed during the operations in the forest and should possess information related to the surrounding areas, before setting on action. The personnel should ensure their safety, which is pivotal along with the conservation of wild animals and the forest, added Seema.

Manikandan was on a foot patrolling to inspect forest fire at D.B. Kuppe Range Forest on Mar. 3, 2018, when a wild tusker hiding behind the bushes suddenly attacked him. It was the first such incident involving an IFS Officer not just in the State, but in the country. Barring the incident of IFS Officer P. Srinivas, who was killed by forest brigand Veerappan in 1991, no such fatal incidents involving a top Forest Officer had been reported in the later years.

Manikandan, who had served as Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) in Ballari, had taken stringent action against illegal mining and encroachment of border areas, becoming popular among the locals. He was later promoted as Conservator of Forests (CF) and had been deputed as the Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, when the tragedy struck the Forest Department.

The bust has been installed to mark the seventh death anniversary of Manikandan. It is 4-feet wide and 3-feet tall, sculpted by sculptor Rahul of Mysuru. Madhu, who is serving as ACF of Antharasanthe, had taken steps to install the bust, during his previous stint as Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO), D.B. Kuppe Forest Range.

ACFs N. Lakshmikanth and Madhu, RFO of Antharasanthe S.S. Siddaraju and other Forest personnel were present.