Illegal building at Golf Club?

March 4, 2025

Mysore Race Club claims Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club violating lease terms and PWD of bypassing rules

Mysuru: In a media release this morning, the Mysore Race Club (MRC) stated that it had permitted the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) to conduct golfing activities as a gesture of goodwill and co-operation. However, under the pretext of renovating restrooms, JWGC completely demolished the existing ‘golf hut’ — originally built by MRC over three decades ago — and began constructing a multi-storey building without approval.

“JWGC falsely framed its request as a minor renovation, while its actual intention was to erect an entirely new structure — demonstrating a lack of transparency and an intent to mislead,” the statement said.

“While Public Works Department (PWD) approved the project, the construction also required approval from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). Despite this, building is being constructed without obtaining the MCC’s clearance or the necessary plan approval, making it illegal,” MRC Chairman G. Venkatesh told Star of Mysore.

“The issue has been brought to the attention of the Deputy Commissioner and the MCC Commissioner. Additionally, a petition has been filed in Principal Senior Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Mysuru seeking an injunction against the unauthorised construction, with the next hearing scheduled for March 14,” he added.

MRC pays for Golf

The PWD has leased the land to the MRC, with the agreement stipulating that the Club should promote and facilitate golf. Accordingly, the MRC has provided

golfing facilities and covered all related expenses, including property tax, rent to the PWD, and electricity charges. Despite this, Venkatesh alleged that the JWGC members, leveraging political influence, have undertaken the construction in clear violation of the rules.

PWD in violation ?

Instead of seeking approval through the rightful authorities — the MRC and the MCC — JWGC directly approached the PWD. Despite being fined for illegal construction, JWGC managed to obtain revised approval from the PWD, which contradicts municipal laws and violates the lease terms, MRC alleged.

Earlier violation

On Feb. 28, 2025, JWGC unlawfully put up boards at MRC’s second gate reading ‘Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Course,’ in an attempt to mislead the public. MRC has brought these unauthorised activities to the attention of all the authorities.

MRC emphasised that it has consistently adhered to legal frameworks, coordinated with authorities and taken proactive steps to prevent unlawful construction. In contrast, JWGC has violated lease terms, engaged in unauthorised construction, trespassed and attempted to manipulate regulatory bodies to its advantage.

Despite MRC being the sole lessee of the land, PWD unilaterally granted JWGC permission, contradicting MCC regulations and the lease agreement, leading to conflicts and legal complications, the press release stated.

What officers say

I have recently taken charge as the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation and currently do not have information regarding the building constructed at the Golf Club or related matters. I will gather necessary details from the relevant authorities and provide an update by tomorrow. — Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Commissioner, MCC

The construction of the building at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club has been discussed at a high level, with legal correspondence also taking place at the Government level.

There is no dispute regarding the construction, as both the Mysore Race Club and the Golf Club obtained prior approval from the Public Works Department. — Harish, Executive Engineer (Building Division), PWD