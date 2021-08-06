COVID-19 deaths: DC invites applications for Rs. 1 lakh ex-gratia

August 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has invited application from those Below Poverty Line (BPL) families which lost their earning member due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release here, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has said that the State Government has already announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 1 lakh per BPL family that lost its bread earner because of the pandemic.

Prescribed application forms are available in the Taluk Offices. People can collect them and submit the filled-in forms. The claimants have to enclose the official Corona positive report from recognised laboratory and number of COVID positive tested patient. Both these documents must be attested by doctors.

In case of death of asymptomatic patients (those who tested Corona negative), the families must furnish Clinical Radiology and other related reports of laboratory to claim ex-gratia compensation. Along with application form, the photocopies of Aadhaar Card of the deceased and death certificate must be enclosed. The applicants have to furnish Xerox copies of their ration card, Aadhaar card and Bank passbook, self-declaration form and No Objection letters from family members.

All documents must be checked and signed only by District Health Officer or Taluk Health Officer. More details can be had from Taluk Offices, the DC said.