Organisations stage protest for implementation of Mekedatu project

August 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging for speedy implementation of Mekedatu Drinking Water Project and condemning the opposition from neighbouring Tamil Nadu Government, various organisations stage protests in city yesterday.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene

Farmers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, who assembled near the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) yesterday morning, condemned the opposition from the Tamil Nadu Government for the Mekedatu Project and urged the State Government for speedy implementation of the project.

The protestors said that though the Supreme Court had given its nod for constructing a reservoir across River Cauvery near Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagar district, the Tamil Nadu Government and some self declared leaders were opposing it for political gain.

Pointing out that the State Government, following instructions from the Supreme Court was releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu regularly, the protestors said that the State Government had submitted the Mekedatu Drinking Water Project report to the Centre in 2013 and added that the opposition from Tamil Nadu Government was unnecessary.

The protestors also pointed out that once the project is implemented, 440 megawatt electricity could be generated and 66 TMC water could be stored and said that though 12,000 acre agricultural field will be submerged once the project is completed, Karnataka farmers were supporting the project, besides even the Green Tribunal has given a go ahead for the project. The protestors also said that the Mekedatu Project was also beneficial for farmers of Tamil Nadu.

The protestors also raised slogans against Tamil Nadu State BJP President and former IPS officer Annamalai for opposing the project.

The farmers also sought Rs. 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane as against the present Rs. 2,500 given by Bannari Amman Sugar Factory as advance to farmers supplying sugarcane this year. They also opposed the steps taken by the Centre for privatisation of power supply.

Organisation’s District President Vidyasagar T. Ramegowda, General Secretary S. Raghu Himmavu, Media Secretary Manjukiran and others were present.

Karnataka Sene Pade

Urging for the implementation of the Mekedatu Project, members of Karnataka Sene Pade staged a protest in front of DC Office here yesterday.

The protestors condemned the opposition by the Tamil Nadu Government and expressed anger on former IPS Officer Annamalai. They warned of gheraoing him if he comes to Karnataka.

Pointing out that more water was being released to Tamil Nadu than the stipulated quantity, they said that about 60 to 70 TMC of Cauvery water released to Tamil Nadu was flowing into the sea there and urged the State Government to implement the project at the earliest.

Protest by fasting

Members of Kannada Kranthi Dal, observed fasting for a day for the implementation of the Project at Agrahara Circle here yesterday.

They urged the State Government to implement the project soon and condemned the move by the Tamil Nadu Government against the project.

Kannada Kranthi Dal President Tejaswi Nagalingaswamy, Kasturi Karnataka Nyayapara Vedike State President Girish Shivarchaka, leaders Nagaraj Nayak, Lohith Urs, Surya Gowda, Lakshman, Ravikumar, Jeevan, Ramya and others were present.