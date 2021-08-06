State Cabinet underlines good administration, says MP

August 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the newly constituted Cabinet underlines a good administration, Chamarajanagar MP and senior BJP leader V. Sreenivasa Prasad said that the Cabinet has been formed with much thought and deliberation for a good and productive administration.

He was speaking to presspersons at his residence in Jayalakshmipuram here on Wednesday evening after the new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai formed his Cabinet with the inclusion of 29 Ministers.

Contending that the Cabinet is a good one, Sreenivasa Prasad said that most of the Legislators from the Congress and JD(S) who were responsible for the formation of the BJP Government have been accommodated. Noting that everyone cannot be made a Minister, he said that the party has taken pains to form a balanced Cabinet.

Referring to MLA S.A. Ramdas not finding a Cabinet berth, Sreenivasa Prasad said that Ramdas, who has the experience of functioning as a Minister earlier, was very much hopeful of getting into the Cabinet. But the Party has preferred Titpur MLA B.C. Nagesh, a new face, he said. However, there are still four vacant Cabinet berths and Mysuru district may get representation when the Cabinet is expanded, he added.

Taking exception to Opposition leader Siddharamaiah’s remarks that Basavaraj Bommai may not have all the qualities that his father Late S.R. Bommai had, Sreenivasa Prasad wondered whether Siddharamaiah’s son late Rakesh Siddharamaiah had the qualities or traits of his father. Questioning Siddharamaiah on his remarks, the MP said that Siddharamaiah who is a former Chief Minister should speak with more responsibility.