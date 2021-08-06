Israel Consul General to South India Jonathan Zadka visits Mysuru Palace

August 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, visited Mysuru Palace on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Veshala Gajaraj – Trade Officer, Gil Dahan – Security attaché to the Consul General, Zadka arrived at around 3 pm to the Palace and was received by Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya. The Consul General was taken inside the Palace where he viewed the royal items. He was mesmerised by the beauty of the majestic Mysore Palace.

He also appreciated the maintenance of Mysore Palace and said Mysore Palace was best among the several palaces which he had visited in India.

“I have never seen such a beautiful, clean and heritage Palace like Mysuru Palace”, he is learnt to have commented in the visitor’s book after visiting the Palace.