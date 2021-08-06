Bommai Cabinet is a balanced one, asserts Minister

August 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as rumblings continue in the BJP over the constitution of the new Cabinet, Minister J.C. Madhuswamy has asserted that the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet is a balanced one with a mix of old and new faces.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting Suttur Mutt and seeking the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji here yesterday, Madhuswamy opined that all new faces cannot be taken into the Cabinet at once.

Contending that one third of Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet are new faces, he said this does not mean that the old-guards have been ignored. The new Ministers will function under the guidance of experienced Ministers, he noted.

Regretting that revenue generation has dropped due to natural calamities and other disasters since the past two years, Madhuswamy said that it will take some more time for the State’s revenues to consolidate, for which the Government must work harder.

Replying to his colleague K.S. Eshwarappa’s comment that a Nationalist would be the Chief Minister of the State after the next election, Madhuswamy said that he himself came from Janata Parivar and now he is very much a part of the BJP, which has accepted him and all such others with due respect and recognition.

To a query on what portfolio he may get, Madhuswamy said that he has no demand and will accept whatever portfolio he is allotted.

Maintaining that he too is from old Mysuru region, he said that Mysuru too will get a Cabinet representation in the coming days. Pointing out that Mysuru region had more Ministers right from the times of D. Devaraj Urs till Siddharamaiah, he said that Mysuru has not got representation now due to inevitable circumstances. At the same time one should understand that a Minister is meant for the whole State and not for a district, he added.

Referring to the ED raids on the house and properties of Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Minister argued that the ED was only carrying out its work and not targeting only Opposition leaders. It is not correct to say that the raids on Khan was politically motivated, he asserted and added that the Congress had blatantly misused the central agencies when it was in power.

Earlier, Madhuswamy visited Chamundi Hill and sought the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari at the Temple atop Chamundi Hill.