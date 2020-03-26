COVID-19: Number of persons under observation spikes

March 26, 2020

On Mar. 23, it was 348; 452 on Mar. 24; 898 on Mar. 25

Mysore/Mysuru: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 649 in India and the death toll due to Novel Coronavirus has reached 13. Karnataka reported one more death last evening with the death of COVID-19 positive woman in Gauribidanur. She had come from Dubai on Mar. 20 and was under observation. Karnataka’s toll is two with the first death of a man in Kalaburagi.

Though there are only two positive cases in Mysuru, the number of people under observation has seen a remarkable increase even as people continue to move around carelessly on roads, in open violation of lockdown. Some are even seen taking their children in their vehicles dangerously exposing them.

According to a media bulletin released on Mar. 23, 2020 by Mysuru District Administration, the total number of people under observation stood at 348. On Mar. 24, this number increased to 452 and on Mar. 25, the number has touched 898. Even the number of persons isolated in homes for 14 days that stood at 247 on Mar. 23 rose to 321 on Mar. 24 and the number stood at 749 on Mar. 25.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has asked people not to venture out of their homes unless it is absolutely necessary. He said that thousands of people have come to Mysuru from Bengaluru and all of them have been advised to stay at home.

“If they have any symptoms of cough, cold and breathlessness, they must report to the nearest Govt. Hospital or K.R. Hospital for tests. People must avoid crowding at shops and medical stores when they purchase essentials. They must stand at designated places and follow the line-rule and maintain safe distance from others,” he said.

Residents can take parcels from hotels and arrangements are being made to supply essentials in an open ground where one person from a family can come and collect rations, the DC added.

