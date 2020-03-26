MCC sets up shelter for destitute and shelter-less
March 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With a lockdown period till April 14, 2020 the MCC has set up an ‘Ashraya’ shelter home for destitute men and the shelter-less at its Zone-6 Office located on Seshadri Iyer Road, Devaraja Mohalla. 

The centre can accommodate 50 persons and all the inmates will be provided free food. The centre also has a TV for entertainment. All the inmates are provided face masks, sanitisers and hand gloves as a safety measure and all steps have been taken to ensure that no inmate leaves out of the centre for any reason.

Also, the District Health Officer has been asked to carry out regular health check-ups of the centre inmates. As there are only a few destitute women in city, Women and Child Welfare Department has taken their responsibility.

