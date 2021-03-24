Covid-19 vaccination: Experience of a 90-year-old
Coronavirus Update, Voice of The Reader

Covid-19 vaccination: Experience of a 90-year-old

March 24, 2021

Sir,

I have been seeing many letters published in Star of Mysore appreciating how smooth was the process of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 pandemic. Somehow we had put off going to get vaccinated for we thought of the time involved in waiting for our turn.

However, the Government needs to be congratulated for taking proactive measures authorising many Private Hospitals also to help increasing the facility to serve people. This has helped greatly to avail the services by more people to have many choices to get vaccinated at places situated at easy distance from their places of stay.

My son in America was worried and was wanting us to get it done early. Meanwhile, there were reports of how the incidents are increasing and this prompted us not to delay any further.

Accordingly we went to Kamakshi Hospital for this purpose. Though it was a Saturday there was no rush. The whole process was over within 35 minutes and we had to wait for half-an-hour before leaving.

The process was smooth and the doctors and the staff did their work with a smile and were courteous. The hall we were seated was spacious and impeccably bright and clean. The chairs were arranged maintaining distance.

After the vaccination (Covishield) we were escorted to another longish room equally bright and clean. It was fully equipped for any emergency with beds. We were served with tea. It was incredibly a pleasant experience.

– H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana, Saraswathipuram, 21.3.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Covid-19 vaccination: Experience of a 90-year-old”

  1. Shankar says:
    March 24, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    I completely echo the sentiments expressed by Mr. Satyanarayana. Our family had the best experience in Kamakshi Hospital when they went to get vaccine. My mother was really impressed with the compassion and courteousness of the staff as well as the impeccable cleanliness in both the rooms. They even offered beverages! Kudos to Kamakshi Hospital administrators, doctors and the staff.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching