Covid-19 vaccination: Experience of a 90-year-old

March 24, 2021

Sir,

I have been seeing many letters published in Star of Mysore appreciating how smooth was the process of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 pandemic. Somehow we had put off going to get vaccinated for we thought of the time involved in waiting for our turn.

However, the Government needs to be congratulated for taking proactive measures authorising many Private Hospitals also to help increasing the facility to serve people. This has helped greatly to avail the services by more people to have many choices to get vaccinated at places situated at easy distance from their places of stay.

My son in America was worried and was wanting us to get it done early. Meanwhile, there were reports of how the incidents are increasing and this prompted us not to delay any further.

Accordingly we went to Kamakshi Hospital for this purpose. Though it was a Saturday there was no rush. The whole process was over within 35 minutes and we had to wait for half-an-hour before leaving.

The process was smooth and the doctors and the staff did their work with a smile and were courteous. The hall we were seated was spacious and impeccably bright and clean. The chairs were arranged maintaining distance.

After the vaccination (Covishield) we were escorted to another longish room equally bright and clean. It was fully equipped for any emergency with beds. We were served with tea. It was incredibly a pleasant experience.

– H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana, Saraswathipuram, 21.3.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]