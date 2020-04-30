COVID concerns derail horse-racing at MRC

April 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, the Mysore Race Club (MRC) has expressed concerns over the conduct of racing events. Races are big revenue-grossers for the MRC and before the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Club had planned big-ticket events.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ MRC Chairman Dr. N. Nithyanand Rao, who is also the Chairman of Turf Authorities of India, said that the MRC had planned an event on May 24. “There is uncertainty and it is difficult for the MRC to rake in revenues in the absence of races. As of now, we have decided to wait and watch,” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Dr. M.R. Jayanth, In-charge Secretary of MRC. “It is tough to run the MRC activities without revenue and it is definitely a matter of concern.” A decision on whether to hold races will be taken at the MRC meetings, he added.

Health of horses

In view of potential health concerns for horses at their stables, the Mysore Race Club has adopted stringent precautionary measures to ensure their safety. In the absence of daily regimental exercises, horses are in danger of developing colic, an abdominal condition.

Colic is observed especially in thoroughbreds when the breeds are not exercised vigorously. It is a gastrointestinal condition that could prove fatal to horses.

Dr. C.V. Niranjan, Chief Veterinary Officer, MRC, told ‘SOM’ that all the 396 horses in the stables are well taken care of. “Though it is not possible to give full-fledged exercises, we ensure that they are exercised and made to run at least three to four hours a day so that they don’t develop any health complications. Horses are made to perform exercises like lunging rings, galloping, riding exercise, trot, cantering, and regular walking.

On other measures, Dr. Niranjan said, “We are enforcing the lockdown measures and have barred the entry of outsiders. There is even restrictions on the movement of the boys who care for the horses and riding boys. They are allowed to go outside only if it is urgent otherwise they have no reason to go out as food, ration and medicines are being supplied to them in-house. All of them have been provided identity cards and their movements are regulated.”