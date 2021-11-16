COVID Death Relief: Applicable to both BPL & APL Cardholders

November 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “There is no age limit to seek Centre’s COVID Death Relief of Rs. 50,000 and the relief is applicable to family members of both Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) Cards,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy.

Speaking to SOM, he clarified that families of COVID-dead persons can apply for the Centre’s relief of Rs. 50,000, irrespective of their APL or BPL family status.

Pointing out that the family members of all COVID persons can apply for both the Centre and the State Government relief packages, he said that there is no age limit set for COVID-dead.

Citing an example, he said that if three persons in a family had died of COVID, then the other family members are entitled to get relief in total for all the three dead. Maintaining that only legal heirs of COVID-dead are entitled for relief, he clarified that the legal heir can claim relief from the State Govt. in case of an earning member aged over 18 years had died of COVID.

Continuing, he said that there are many instances where patients tested positive during CT scan, though they had tested negative in RT-PCR reports earlier. In this backdrop, it has been decided to consider Clinical Radiology and other related Lab reports in case earlier reports of the same person mentioned negative for the virus, he said and added that all medical reports to be submitted by the applicants must be authenticated by the Health authorities.