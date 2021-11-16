COVID Death Relief: Applicable to both BPL & APL Cardholders
News

COVID Death Relief: Applicable to both BPL & APL Cardholders

November 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “There is no age limit to seek Centre’s COVID Death Relief of Rs. 50,000 and the relief is applicable to family members of both Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) Cards,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy.

Speaking to SOM, he clarified that families of COVID-dead persons can apply for the Centre’s relief of Rs. 50,000, irrespective of their APL or BPL family status.

Pointing out that the family members of all COVID persons can apply for both the Centre and the State Government relief packages, he said that there is no age limit set for COVID-dead.

Citing an example, he said that if three persons in a family had died of COVID, then the other family members are entitled to get relief in total for all the three dead. Maintaining that only legal heirs of COVID-dead are entitled for relief, he clarified that the legal heir can claim relief from the State Govt.  in case of an earning member aged over 18 years had died of COVID.

Continuing, he said that there are many instances where patients tested positive during CT scan, though they had tested negative in RT-PCR reports earlier. In this backdrop, it has been decided to consider Clinical Radiology and other related Lab reports in case earlier reports of the same person mentioned negative for the virus, he said and added that all medical reports to be submitted by the applicants  must be authenticated by the Health authorities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching