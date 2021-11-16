COVID Death Relief: DC issues guidelines to apply

November 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Months after the Government declared that the Centre would give Rs. 50,000 and the State Rs. 1 lakh for bereaved family members of COVID-dead, the District Administration has set out guidelines for seeking COVID death relief.

According to the guidelines issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, the family members of the working person from BPL (Below Poverty Line) families who died of COVID, can apply to the State Government for relief.

After scrutiny of the application, one legal heir of the COVID-dead persons will get Rs. 1 lakh from the State Government and Rs. 50,000 from the Centre out of the State Disaster Relief Fund as compensation. Also, families who lost their earning members in any or both the COVID waves, can avail relief provided by both the State and Central Governments.

So far, 2,415 persons in the district have died due to the deadly pandemic and the District Administration thus far has received 890 applications seeking relief.

The legal heirs of the COVID-dead should get the necessary certificates authenticated by the District Health authorities or the respective Taluk Health authorities and apply at Naada Kacheri or Taluk Office.

Required documents

The required documents are- COVID-positive report issued by an authorised Pathology Lab, Clinical Radiology reports and other related Lab reports in case of patients who died while receiving treatment based on symptoms or had tested negative earlier.

Such certificates must be authenticated by District or Taluk Health officials. After authentication, these certificates must be submitted along with a copy of the Aadhaar Card of COVID-dead person, Death Certificate, a copy of the Ration Card of the applicant, a copy of Aadhaar Card of the applicant, a copy of Bank Passbook of the applicant, a self-declaration form (Form-2) and a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to be signed by other family members of the applicant (Form-3). For details, the applicants can visit their nearest Taluk Office, according to a press release issued by the DC.