COVID Panel recommendation: Wear Mask or Go to Jail

December 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Think twice before you step out of houses without wearing face mask. The Karnataka Government’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 has recommended to the Government to consider simple imprisonment of a few hours for mask violators as done in Madhya Pradesh.

With citizens showing gross negligence by moving in public places without masks, the TAC headed by Dr. M.K. Sudarshan felt it necessary to discipline the public and asked the Government to consider simple imprisonment at least for a few hours.

According to reports, this rule has been in force in Madhya Pradesh since July where people caught without masks in public and violating social distancing norms were kept in a temporary jail for nearly three to four hours. Then they are administered an oath that they will wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

In Karnataka, the State Government had hiked the fine amount for mask violators to Rs.1,000 from Rs.250. This created a hue and cry and severe backlash from society forcing Chief Minister Yediyurappa to revoke the order within 24 hours. People were not wearing masks even in public places thus putting health of others in danger.

Sirmaur District Administration in Himachal Pradesh has issued an order saying anyone caught not wearing mask in public places will be liable to arrest without warrant. And after found convicted in the matter, they will be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to eight days or fine which may extend up to Rs. 5,000.

Cases on decline

Corona positive cases and casualties are definitely on decline in the State, thanks to sustained efforts of the Government by ramping up RT-PCR test across the State. But, there has been a second wave of COVID-19 resulting in surge of cases in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and other States that has been a cause of concern in other States. In the wake of this, it is now considered important for Karnataka to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19 by upgrading healthcare facilities, according to TAC report.

“The second wave of a virus typically refers to a resurgence of a viral infection, in an area where the transmission decreased to below the outbreak potential but now is continually increasing over a certain period. Besides, it is occurrence of cases in similar proportions or more than the first wave,” observed the 8-page advisory on recognition and containment measures for second wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

The TAC has said the second wave is anticipated usually three to four months after the first spike or wave — January-February, 2021. This is due to winter, unlock in progress, weak enforcements, population movements and others.

Suggestions by TAC to State Government

Enforce Mask Wearing — More Marshals/Police to fine mask violators in busy areas like markets, bus stops, commercial areas, in buses and at traffic junctions. Consider introducing tough actions like simple imprisonment of a few hours for mask violators as done in Madhya Pradesh. After carefully assessing the COVID-19 situation in the last week of December, graded opening of schools from January may be considered —classes 12th and 10th to commence initially from January and classes 11th and 9th to follow later on. The December month should be used for revising curriculum, planning examinations and preparing classrooms for COVID-19 compliance; providing hot water, procuring masks, disinfectants, sanitisers, hostels — rooms, bath and toilets; food mess. Strictly restrict super spreader events during December and January-like holding events only in open places like marriages – up to 100; political and public events – up to 200; death ceremonies – 50; funerals – 20. Ban New Year public celebrations from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 like in resorts, hotels, on roads (MG Road, Brigade Road in Bengaluru) and impose night curfew (8 pm to 5 am) during this period.

Fine for mask violators in other States

Delhi: Rs. 2,000

Maharashtra: Rs. 1,000

Punjab: Rs. 1,000

Uttar Pradesh: Rs. 500

Haryana: Rs. 500

Kerala: Rs. 500

Karnataka: Rs. 250

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 200

Gujarat High Court has directed the Government to frame rule to make mask violators to work in Covid Care Centres in non-medical services for a period of 10-15 days and a fine of Rs.1,000. The violator can be given job of cleaning, cooking, food distribution, housekeeping or data entry operator. Allotment of work is done according to the age and qualification of violator.