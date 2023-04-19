Cracker godown gutted in Hebbal

April 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Tension prevailed for sometime at a cracker godown on Rane Madras Factory Road, Hebbal in Hootagalli Industrial Area this afternoon, when it caught fire resulting in loud booming sounds.

The crackers worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

Anand who owns the godown had not only stored the crackers, but was also conducting business in the same premises.

Thick smoke, accompanied by booming sounds caught the people off-guard, who began to run helter-skelter on hearing the sound. Soon, a large number of people began crowding the place, which caused a traffic jam on the road. Three fire tenders from Hebbal Fire Station rushed to the spot and were still dousing the fire at the time of going to press.

Hebbal and Vijayanagar Police also rushed to the spot and restrained people gathered on the spot.