Sudeep adds ‘star power’ to CM Bommai’s road show

April 19, 2023

Bengaluru (Agencies): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took out a mega road show, with BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Sandalwood actor Sudeep, at his Constituency Shiggaon in Haveri this morning.

Bommai, who filed his second set of nomination at the Tahsildar’s Office, took out a road show after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani at Chennamma Circle, along with Sudeep.

Later, Bommai along with Nadda and Sudeep took out a road show in a decked up vehicle amid the sea of people who came in droves from various corners of Haveri, most of them to catch a glimpse of Sudeep.

Sudeep was the crowd-puller, what with the huge crowd that had turned up, with the road wearing saffron look and the ecstatic party workers waving party and pro-Hindu flags written Jai Sri Ram in Kannada.

In a public meeting organised at Shiggaon Taluk Stadium, Bommai, who is seeking re-election for the fourth term from Shiggaon claimed that he has already won the elections and the road show was a victory rally.

Sudeep, who also addressed the gathering, appealed to the voters to support his ‘Bommai Mama’. He also quoted the line of a song, Geddhe Gellabeku Ollethana Ondu Dina (the goodness shall win one day), from one of his movies, crediting Bommai for doing good works in a short span of time.

BJP National President Nadda also addressed the gathering.