Former CM Siddharamaiah goes on temple run before filing nomination

April 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and Varuna Constituency Congress candidate Siddharamaiah undertook a temple run this morning, before filing his nomination papers from Varuna Constituency at Nanjangud later this afternoon.

Siddharamaiah, who arrived at his native village Siddaramanahundi from his Ramakrishnanagar residence in the city, was given a tumultuous welcome by the villagers. He later offered prayers at Siddarameshwara temple in the village, following which he went to Chamundi Hill, where too he was accorded a grand reception by the Hill residents. As soon as he reached the hilltop, Siddharamaiah was greeted a huge apple garland dropped from a crane, under the leadership of former Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat President Bharath Kalaiah.

Later, he sought the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, before leaving for Tripura Sundari Amma temple at Uttanahalli in Chamundi foothill, from where he is expected to visit Nanjangud and offer prayers at Srikanteshwaraswamy temple.

The former CM was accompanied by his son and Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, grandson Dhawan (son of Siddu’s elder son late Rakesh Siddharamaiah), former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa and other local Congress leaders.

Siddharamaiah’s grandson Dhawan Rakesh, who arrived from Bengaluru yesterday to be with his grandfather during the filing of nomination papers, spoke to presspersons at Siddaramanahundi this morning, where he spelt out his future plans.

Pointing out that he is 17-years- old and is a II PU student at Bengaluru, Dhawan said that he plans to study Law after PUC. “After completing my Law studies, I have plans to enter politics. I have voluntarily come here only to learn about the fundamentals of politics from my grandfather Siddharamaiah, who has been in politics for decades. I am getting prepared to serve the people after completing my studies. The people of my native village blessed me soon as I arrived at the village, which is one of the biggest moments for me. As a boy, I used to frequently talk with my grandfather when he was the Chief Minister,” he said, while expressing hope that his grandfather would win from Varuna.