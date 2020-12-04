Curb stray animal menace, avoid freak mishaps
Voice of The Reader

Curb stray animal menace, avoid freak mishaps

December 4, 2020

Sir,

With reference to the pictorial report ‘No solution in sight…’ (SOM dated Dec.2), it’s high time that the District Administration and MCC impound the stray cattle as the menace continues.

Helmet-less riders are fined, but riders with helmet are becoming the victims of freak accidents when they face stray cattle right in the middle of busy roads.

Even I was a victim of one such incident on Vijayadashami Day for no fault of mine.

In busy roads, it is the cattle menace and in residential areas, it’s the stray dogs menace. I request the authorities concerned to please do something to curb the menace before any serious fatalities take place.

– Lakshmi Koushik, Mysuru, 3.12.2020

