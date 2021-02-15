Curtains come down on Hunar Haat exposition
February 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Over five lakh people visited the 25th edition ‘Hunar Haat’ a 9-day sale-cum-exhibition of handicrafts, which concluded at Maharaja’s Ground in city yesterday.

The exposition, a confluence of culture and cuisine of many States, reportedly made a business of over Rs. 30 lakh in nine days. Held with a slogan of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by Union Ministry of Minority Development and National Minority Development Corporation, it was opened by Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda. 

Over 125 varieties of food from different States were served to Mysureans. Along with lip-smacking food, a variety of cultural programmes entertained the visitors. Singers from bollywood too enthralled the audience daily which added colour to the festival. The exhibition also had selfie point, book mart and handicrafts items.

Singer Rani Indrani performing on the concluding day of ‘Hunar Haat’ at Maharaja’s College Grounds yesterday. Picture right shows R.M. Sumanth Vasistha rendering songs at the Cultural Evening accompanied by singer M. Amulya of ‘Ede Thumbi Haaduvenu’ fame.

The organisers had strictly followed COVID-19 guidelines by installing hands-free sanitiser dispenser, posters on pandemic preventive steps and awareness through audio and visual media.

To mark the occasion of Valentine’s Day yesterday, a special selfie point at the venue attracted young and old alike.

26th edition in New Delhi

The 26th edition of Hunar Haat would be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from Feb. 21 to Mar. 2.

