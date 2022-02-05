Cyber Police crack online fraud; victims get back money

February 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Report cyber fraud in time and you might get your money back. Quick reporting and swift action by the sleuths from Cyber Economics and Narcotics crime (CEN) Police Station in Mysuru helped three victims of online cheating get their money back.

The Police managed to freeze the bank accounts of the culprits and retrieve the money. Though the money recovered is Rs. 75,000 in three cases, what is notable is the way the Police acted in cracking the cases.

Investigation into cyber fraud is extremely complex as fraudsters often operate from overseas. Secondly, the money is deposited by victims in various bank accounts, given by fraudsters, often in branches outside Karnataka.

Three victims had lodged complaints that they had been cheated by fraudsters and their money had been transferred to bank accounts in different parts of the country. While Rajinikanth from Choranahalli lost Rs. 44,000 from his credit card, Sohan Jain from J.P. Nagar lost Rs. 6,000 to a fraudster who promised him a job.

Mahadevaswamy, a resident of Vijayanagar, complained that a conman polished off Rs. 25,000 after he shared the OTP (One Time Password) with the conman who convinced him to do so. The victims transferred the money to the fraudster accounts following which the accused switched off the phone. After several attempts to reach them, they complained to the Police.

Soon after receiving complaints, the Quick Response Team from CEN Police Station contacted the managers, nodal officers and legal team members of core banking of the banks to which the money had been transferred.

According to a press release from City Police Commissioner, the teams ensured that the accounts of the accused were frozen and the money was returned to the complainants.

The investigation was carried out by CEN Inspector Jayakumar and his team under the supervision of DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti.

Cases of online frauds, including phishing, lottery scams, job frauds and online matrimonial frauds where culprits target women through marriage portals, sale of exotic medicines for various ailments and hacking, have gone up in last few years.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has appealed to public (in city limits) to file complaints with CEN Police Station if they are cheated by online fraudsters. They can contact the Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418598 or National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) or toll-free number 155260.