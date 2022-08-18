Cycle Pure presents DIY Janmashtami Puja Kit and Instagram Contest
News

Cycle Pure presents DIY Janmashtami Puja Kit and Instagram Contest

August 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As festive season begins, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s largest selling incense manufacturer, offers Do It Yourself (DIY) puja kits for various occasions.

The Cycle Pure Vedic Sampoorna Puja Kits have been made in tandem with guidance from scholars as per our scriptures. The Vedic Sampoorna Shri Krishna Janmashtami Puja Kits is a complete DIY puja pack from Cycle Pure to perform the Krishna Janmashtami at home as per tradition. It contains a Balakrishna idol, prayer essentials, accessories and a QR code to access the step-by-step video walkthrough for Shloka/Mantra recital.

As part of the festivities, Cycle Pure has announced #JanmashtamiWithCycle, a fun contest on its Instagram handle https://www.instagram.com/cycle.in_/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D, inviting people to dress up or dress their children up like Lord Krishna or Radha using the brand’s AR filters https://www.instagram.com/cycle.in_/

The contest has begun on Aug. 16 and ends on Aug. 20, 2022. Every participant will win a cycle.in gift voucher.

The brand also supports the livelihood of traditional artisans of Channapatna that is noted for its wooden toys and handicraft. The Soulveda Kraftz Handcrafted Wooden Jhula, from the House of Cycle Pure, is perfect for Janmashtami. Crafted using white teak, the swing comes with an eco-friendly finish and easy to use as a cradle for the Lord.

Speaking about the festive spirit, Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “We have curated the Vedic Sampoorna Shri Krishna Janmashtami Puja Kit and are looking forward to Janmashtami contest as it is a happy occasion for people to dress their children up or dress themselves as Krishna and Radha and rejoice the Lord’s birth.”

Shop at: https://www.cycle.in/pooja-samagri/pooja-packs/sampoorna-shri-krishna-janmashtami-puja-kit-for-gokulashtami

https://www.cycle.in/handcrafted-wooden-lord-jhula

