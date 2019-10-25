D.K. Shivakumar calls on Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

October 25, 2019

New Delhi: A day after his release from Tihar Jail, former Minister and senior Congress leader from Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar met All India Congress Committee (AICC) Interim President Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi, yesterday. Shivakumar’s younger brother and MP D.K. Suresh accompanied him.

It may be recalled that Sonia Gandhi and MP Ambika Soni had met Shivakumar, the trouble- shooter for the Congress party in Karnataka, at Tihar Jail on Oct. 23.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had met AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal at the Congress Office and discussed the circumstances under which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Sept. 3.

Shivakumar, who was arrested last month on charges of tax evasion and indulging in hawala transactions amounting to crores of rupees, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on a bond of Rs. 25 lakh plus two sureties on Oct. 23. However, he was asked to not influence witnesses or leave the country without the Court’s permission.

The Congress leader is expected to hold meetings with his advocates to discuss the further course of action before he returns to Bengaluru.

