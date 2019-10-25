Protests galore in City

October 25, 2019

Mysuru: The city witnessed a series of protests by various organisations for different reasons this morning.

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha: Nearly 1,000 members of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha held a silent protest march this morning seeking the arrest of journalist Vishweshwar Bhat for his alleged defamatory comments against Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji in one of his columns.

The protest march began from Gun House Circle, opposite JSS Mahavidyapeeta with former MLCs Thontadarya and K.R. Mallikarjunappa garlanding the statue of Basaveshwara. The march passed through Chamaraja Double Road and JLB Road before culminating at the Deputy Commissioner’s office where they submitted a memorandum. The protestors said that the comments against Seer had hurt the sentiments of Veerashaiva community.

Nayaka Yuva Sena condemns lathicharge: The members of Nayaka Yuva Sena protested in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office this morning against Police lathicharge during Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in Nanjangud on Oct. 13.

They shouted slogans against Nanjangud taluk administration and the district Police. Yuva Sene accused the Police Department of registering false cases against innocent youths of the community and alleged that Police, who failed to provide proper security for the celebrations were responsible for the incident. Seeking the quashing of cases booked against the youths, Yuva Sene also sought the intervention of District Administration and urged to take action against those responsible for the incident.

Tobacco growers demand compensation: In another protest, tobacco growers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene held a protest in front of DC’s Office seeking compensation and a bailout package.

The protesters, who gathered in front of Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle, opposite City Railway Station, held a protest march till DC’s Office shouting slogans against both State and Central Governments and Tobacco Board. Farmers are demanding Central Government to pay Rs. 200 per kg of tobacco bought by the Board along with Rs. 1,750 (without tax) per kg for single barrel tobacco. They have also demanded that the card holders be allowed to sell tobacco without being levied tax.

They also demanded Rs. 10 lakh compensation per 13×13 single barrel and Rs. 20 lakh for 16×16 double barrel for those farmers who have voluntarily written to Tobacco Board their decision to stop growing the crop, among others.

