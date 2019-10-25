Ropeway can de-congest traffic on Chamundi Hill: District Minister V. Somanna

October 25, 2019

Mysuru: District Minister V. Somanna has observed that a ropeway can de-congest vehicular traffic on Chamundi Hill.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the spot where landslide occurred at a stretch of Chamundi Hill road between View Point and Nandi Statue atop the hill yesterday, Somanna said that the traffic on the hill road is increasing by the day which has resulted in traffic congestion and some urgent measures such as a ropeway was needed to de-congest the traffic.

Referring to ropeways at Palani and Haridwar, Somanna said that the ropeways there were laid using the most advanced technology taking into account all safety requirements.

He suggested that a ropeway may be a solution here too and added that the ropeway was a costly affair and required the best available technology.

Calling for the use of modern technology for building stronger concrete retaining walls, the Minister directed the officials to complete the task of re-constructing the collapsed retaining wall in a fortnight while also maintaining quality in the works.

