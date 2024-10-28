D.K. Shivakumar can become the CM if Yogeshwar wins Channapatna by-poll

October 28, 2024

Channapatna: Even as the by-polls to the Channapatna Constituency is currently in the news as the Constituency is witnessing a close fight between Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), a couple of Congress Legislators have stirred up the Hornet’s nest by saying that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar could become the Chief Minister if the Congress candidate wins the Channapatna by-polls.

Speaking to press persons at Channapatna yesterday, Congress MLA from Arasikere K.M. Shivalingegowda said that the Channapatna by-polls is a special one as it could make D.K. Shivakumar the CM. Appealing the people of Channapatna not to let down Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, he said that Channapatna by-polls could be a turning point in State politics.

Lashing out at Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, Shivalingegowda said that Yogeshwar has done a lot of good things for Channapatna.Kumaraswamy is only interested in the political success of his family and is not interested in the political development of other leaders, he added.

MLC Puttanna said that D.K. Shivakumar has all the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the State. Arguing that Yogeshwar’s win will lend more strength to Shivakumar, he said that the BJP-JD(S) Coalition brought in the brother-in-law of Kumaraswamy (Dr. C.N. Manjunath) to defeat Shivakumar’s younger brother D.K. Suresh from Bengaluru Rural Constituency in the 2024 LS polls.

“Now Kumaraswamy should have left the seat for Yogeshwar to contest from the BJP in Channapatna by-polls. But that has not been the case as Kumaraswamy is interested in nurturing political interests of only his family members,” he said while questioning the contributions of Kumaraswamy as Channapatna MLA.

Puttanna called upon people to elect Yogeshwar and teach a lesson to HDK for his nepotism.