D.K. Shivakumar can become the CM if Yogeshwar wins Channapatna by-poll
News, Top Stories

D.K. Shivakumar can become the CM if Yogeshwar wins Channapatna by-poll

October 28, 2024

Channapatna: Even as the by-polls to the Channapatna Constituency is currently in the news as the Constituency is witnessing a close fight between Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), a couple of Congress Legislators have stirred up the Hornet’s nest by saying that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar could become the Chief Minister if the Congress candidate wins the Channapatna by-polls.

Speaking to press persons at Channapatna yesterday, Congress MLA from Arasikere K.M. Shivalingegowda said that the Channapatna by-polls is a special one as it could make D.K. Shivakumar the CM. Appealing the people of Channapatna not to let down Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, he said that Channapatna by-polls could be  a turning point in State politics. 

Lashing out at Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, Shivalingegowda said that Yogeshwar has done a lot of good things for Channapatna.Kumaraswamy is only interested in the political success of his family and is not interested in the political development of other leaders, he added.

MLC Puttanna said that D.K. Shivakumar has all the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the State. Arguing that Yogeshwar’s win will lend more strength to Shivakumar, he said that the BJP-JD(S) Coalition brought in the brother-in-law of Kumaraswamy (Dr. C.N. Manjunath) to defeat Shivakumar’s younger brother D.K. Suresh from Bengaluru Rural Constituency in the 2024 LS polls.

“Now Kumaraswamy should have left the seat for Yogeshwar to contest from the BJP in Channapatna by-polls. But that has not been the case as Kumaraswamy is interested in nurturing political interests of only his family members,” he said while questioning the contributions of Kumaraswamy as Channapatna MLA.

READ ALSO  HDK, Vijayendra lack temerity to oust Government: DKS

Puttanna called upon people to elect Yogeshwar and teach a lesson to HDK for his nepotism.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching