Elephant numbers reduce from 18 to 10 at Mathigodu Camp

October 28, 2024

This forest camp in Kodagu was created with much fanfare to attract tourists

Mysuru: Less than a year after opening to the public, the Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Kodagu district has been reduced to housing only a few pachyderms. Five elephants have been relocated to other camps for tiger capture operations.

Before its public debut in February, the Mathigodu camp, located in the Anechowkur Wildlife Division under Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, was designed to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

Initially home to 18 elephants, the camp has now lost three elephants to various causes, leaving 15. Recently, authorities transferred five of the remaining elephants to assist in tiger capture efforts.

Mahendra, Lakshmi for Balle Camp

Following the deaths of ‘Ambari’ elephant Arjuna, ‘Kumki’ elephant Durgaparameshwari, and the tamed Kumaraswamy, the Balle Camp in the D.B. Kuppe Wildlife Division under Nagarahole Tiger Reserve faced potential closure. However, the arrival of Dasara elephants Mahendra and Lakshmi has revived the camp, which had also lost iconic elephants Drona and Rajendra, who had resided there for over three decades.

Political pressure mounted to send elephants to the Balle Camp after Arjuna, the famed Golden Howdah carrier for eight consecutive years, died during a capture operation at Yeslur in Hassan.

Responding to demands, the Forest Department transferred 41-year-old Mahendra, who had participated in the Dasara festivities for three years, from Mathigodu to Balle, alongside Lakshmi from Dodda Harave Camp. Both elephants received a traditional welcome, with pujas performed at Mastigudi, shortly after the Dasara celebrations ended.

Four to Dodda Harave

In a recent move, the Forest Department relocated four male elephants — Ekalavya, Ramaiah, Ravi and Maasti — from Mathigodu Elephant Camp to Dodda Harave Camp, which is situated on the banks of the River Cauvery in Periyapatna.

With the recent transfers, only 10 elephants remain at Mathigodu Camp — Abhimanyu, Bheema, Srikanta, Chamundeshwari, Bhuvaneshwari, Somashekar, Partha, Abhimanyu (from Mysuru Zoo), Ashoka and Kyatha. While Kyatha is kept isolated, the other nine elephants are accessible for public viewing.

Plans to capture new elephants

Sources suggest that the Forest Department is planning to capture wild elephants known to cause disturbances in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and surrounding areas. Officials have reportedly identified specific elephants for capture, which will be tamed at the kraals in Mathigodu and Dodda Harave camps.

Decision to shift made earlier

The decision to shift elephants from Mathigodu to Balle and Dodda Harave was made earlier and Mahendra was moved to Balle, where wild elephant and tiger attacks are common. However, there will be no changes in the Mahouts and Kavadis, as their familiarity with the elephants is crucial during tiger capture operations.—Seema, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve